It's not your wedding day - yet: COVID-19 gatecrashes weddings

According to research conducted by the Wedding Expo, the bridal industry was worth an estimated R20 billion a year.

JOHANNESBURG - As the bridal industry weighs the financial impact of thousands of cancelled or postponed weddings due to the COVID-19 lockdown, experts are confident the sector will recover even if it is only next year.

The well-known Wedding Expo cancelled its August event, which usually brought hundreds of entrepreneurs together under one roof to showcase their services to couples planning their nuptials.

According to research conducted by the Wedding Expo, the bridal industry is worth an estimated R20 billion a year.

The bridal industry is severely hit with service providers out of business and there are growing concerns they might only receive new bookings from next year.

Amanda Cunningham, the founder of the Wedding Expo, said the majority of brides who were supposed to get married in March and April had opted to postpone their weddings to either next year or even 2021.

Cunningham said many service providers were now reinventing their businesses in order to make a living.

“A cake baker said to me 'no one wants a wedding cake right now, but they do want bread'. She has turned her bakery into making bread,” she said.

WATCH: How COVID-19 has shifted SA’s wedding industry and the couples involved

Meanwhile, Precious Thamaga - better known as Precious the Planner from Precious Celebrations - said she also had to think out of the box to be able to stay afloat.

She launched a new business called The Perfect Send-Off, giving bereaved families a special day to remember their deceased loved ones.

“People still come to a church, a hall, or for a memorial. It’s still in the same service I’ve offered all these years, it’s just in a different setting,” she said.



Experts in the industry were hopeful operations would fully resume at least by next year.

Either way, there would be strict regulations to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at large gatherings.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.