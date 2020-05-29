GDE recruits 10,000 unemployed young people for youth brigade programme
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department has recruited 10,000 unemployed young people that will be part of its youth brigade programme.
The department announced earlier this month that it would be recruiting about 7,000 youth to assist enforce health and safety protocols in schools.
The department however received over 300,000 applications.
The youth were inducted on Friday and are undergoing training ahead of the reopening of schools next week.
Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said that they had a huge task ahead.
"Every person that enters the school premises must register their name, surname, address and contact number and their next of kin. They'll also do screening for us. Everyone that enters, that's teachers and staff, they'll do daily screening, identify the symptoms and also provide relevant information on what will happen."
MEC @Lesufi addresses and monitor training progress of the newly recruitees-Youth Brigades #GDEbrigatesRecruitment in the anticipation of #schoolsreopening Grades 7 & 12, 1 June 2020 pic.twitter.com/cN1t06oIiv— Gauteng Department of Education (@educationgp) May 29, 2020
