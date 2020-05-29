Final school schedule sees rest of grades returning in July and August
According to the new academic calendar, grade 7s and matrics will return to school on Monday followed by other grades, which will gradually be phased in from July and August.
JOHANNESBURG - The Basic Education Department has gazetted the final schedule for the reopening of schools in the country.
The new directives under the National Disaster Management Act include instructions on measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the sector.
The resumption of the new 2020 academic calendar has officially been gazetted.
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has signed the directives addressing amongst others the phased-in return of pupils at school, COVID-19 safety measures and matric exams.
While grade 7s and matrics are expected back at school from Monday, grades R to 3, 6, 8, 10 and 11 are to return to the classroom from 6 July.
Grades 4, 5, 8 and 9 are expected back in class from 3 August.
Only schools and offices that have complied with minimum health and safety standards will be allowed to open.
The May-June matric exams will now be administered between November and December until further notice.
