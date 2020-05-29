Ennerdale police station closed after officer tests positive for COVID-19
The station was evacuated for deep cleaning and decontamination, while members who had come into contact with the infected officer were undergoing screening and testing.
JOHANNESBURG – The Ennerdale Police Station has temporarily closed its doors after an officer tested positive for COVID-19.
The South African Police Union (Sapu) slammed government for not doing enough to protect officers from COVID-19.
This comes after several police stations across the country had to close due to staff contracting the virus.
The police's Vish Naidoo said that arrangements were being made to set up a temporary mobile service centre outside the premises.
"The member was informed of their results today, and the station was immediately evacuated. We ask the community of Ennerdale to please bear with us for a short period of time. We expect the station will be cleaned and decontaminated and will be ready for use by close of business tomorrow."
