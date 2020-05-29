DA given a week to file submissions challenging lockdown regulations
JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court has instructed the Democratic Alliance (DA) to file written submissions within a week, motivating its challenge of the country's lockdown regulations.
South Africans have been battling strict stay-at-home orders for more than 60 days now to help curb the spread of COVID-19.
The official opposition has taken exception to the move and vowed to challenge the legitimacy the of National Disaster Management Act in court.
The party is calling for parliamentary oversight of government's response to the pandemic.
Interim leader John Steenhuisen: "Government is effectively usurping the legislature's role, making laws and disregarding the separation of powers, which is the foundation of a constitutional democracy. This is simply not in the country's best interest. If the Disaster Management Act does not meet constitutional muster, it means that the decisions taken by the NCC under this act are not valid."
The state has been given until 12 June to make its written submissions in response to the DA.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
