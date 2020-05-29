CT neighbourhood watches to help ensure lockdown compliance

Forty members were handed permits to assist in disaster risk management operations.

CAPE TOWN – More neighbourhood watch members can now help ensure lockdown compliance.

As neighbourhood watches were prohibited from conducting their regular duties during the lockdown, they have assisted the City of Cape Town by helping maintain social distancing in various public areas.

The City of Cape Town's JP Smith said: “So far we have had in excess of 400 new volunteers who, since their training, have been lending crucial support to the City’s efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.”

