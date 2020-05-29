CoCT urges Dlamini-Zuma to consider opening parks, beaches
Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato said that there'd been calls by residents to open recreational areas.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has written to Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to consider opening beaches, parks and reserves under level 3.
The new regulations now allow people to exercise outdoors between 6am and 6pm.
"Some have even started petitions to open these spaces. These spaces are wide open spaces, so by their very nature they encourage social distancing, we have seen how many people have had to congregate in smaller spaces during the exercise hours."
Plato added that by opening these spaces it would allow the SAPS to focus on what he said was important and urgent matters.
"It's not our call to make, it's the call of the national minister, Minister Dlamini-Zuma, which is why I have raised the public's request with the national minister."
