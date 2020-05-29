Bishop Lavis community to protest reopening of schools
The group's Rodney Zeeberg said that grade 7 and matric pupils were being led to the 'slaughterhouse'.
CAPE TOWN - The Bishop Lavis community is gearing up to protest on Monday when schools reopen, saying that schools in the area are 'simply not ready.
The group plans to demonstrate at a few primary and secondary institutions in the area next week.
They're concerned about the number of positive cases in the Tygerberg district which they fall under, with more than 2,700 cases, and staff at schools in the province being infected with the virus.
The group's Rodney Zeeberg said that grade 7 and matric pupils were being led to the "slaughterhouse".
"I think the main issues to avert an impending health crisis that could affect our children especially. With the rising infections we've heard about, there are schools where there've been positive cases amongst SMT members, even before the schools reopened."
Zeeberg added that social distancing in classrooms of 40 or more was actually a pipe dream and he believed that there were just not sufficient health measures in place.
"We had individual discussions with teachers who had not received any hand sanitisers, they do not have any personal protective equipment and then of course what we do know is that social distancing will be virtually impossible in overcrowded schools.
"Our main concern, first and foremost, is to ensure the safety of our children and the vulnerable communities with whom they come into contact with."
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.