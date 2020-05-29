Bapela concerned about social distancing at liquor outlets

From Monday, South Africans will also be able to buy alcohol but only from Monday to Thursday between 9 am and 5pm.

CAPE TOWN - As the country prepares to move to level 3 of the lockdown, Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Obed Bapela on Friday said his main concern was social distancing among South Africans.

• Level 3 lockdown – here’s what you need to know

Under level 3, more people will be allowed to go to work, schools will be open for grade 7 and 12 pupils, all retail sectors will be open for business, and customers will be allowed to collect food from restaurants.

Religious gatherings could also resume, and exercise will be permitted as long as it is not done in groups.

From Monday, South Africans will also be able to buy alcohol but only from Monday to Thursday between 9 am and 5pm.

Bapela said he had several concerns leading up to the easing of lockdown.

“When liquor stores open next week, I just hope that our people will try their best to continue to practice social distancing and to sanitise their hands,” Bapela said.

“I hope we don’t see long queues of people going to buy liquor, those are my fears and my worries.”

WATCH: No wedding bells yet - COVID-19 Situation Desk - 29 May AM

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.