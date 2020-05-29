Around 7,800 hospital beds required in WC for COVID-19 peak, estimates show

CAPE TOWN - Projections on how COVID-19 is likely to play out in the Western Cape estimate that around 7,800 hospital beds will be needed at the peak of the pandemic.

The peak of the infection is expected to be around the end of June and beginning of July.

Experts advising provincial health officials said approximately 9,300 people were expected to die from COVID-19.

A preliminary outlook for the Western Cape on Thursday showed around 6,300 non-ICU beds and 1,500 ICU beds will be needed.

The South African COVID-19 Modelling Consortium said these projections were subject to change.

Provincial head of health, Dr Keith Cloete, said there were 1,600 beds short of matching up with that data.

“Our task over the next few days is to confirm the resources to be able to provide for additional capacity over and above the 1,428 beds we’ve provided to this day,” Cloete said.

On COVID-19 testing, Cloete said they had prioritised health workers, patients awaiting diagnosis in hospital as well as vulnerable people over the age of 55, and those with comorbidities.

