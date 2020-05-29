7 more deaths take EC's COVID-19 fatalities to 77
The Eastern Cape government said that COVID-19 screening, contact tracing and testing would be bolstered in the Nelson Mandela Bay, Buffalo City, Chris Hani and OR Tambo municipalities.
CAPE TOWN - There have been seven more COVID-19 deaths in the Eastern Cape bringing its total to 77.
In a virtual cabinet meeting this week, provincial leaders stressed the need to strengthen screening and testing in hotspot areas.
Just over 3,300 COVID-19 cases have been identified in the province.
Nelson Mandela Bay has the most deaths at 26.
Premier Oscar Mabuyane said that the police would continue with efforts to ensure that residents in these hotspot areas in particular adhered to lockdown regulations.
One thousand seven hundred of the province's 3,300 COVID-19 patients have recovered.
