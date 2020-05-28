Zimbabweans returning home account for most new COVID-19 cases

Seventy-five of the new infections were found among returnees who are in quarantine in Harare, Beitbridge and the southern city of Masvingo.

HARARE - There's been a surge in the number of COVID-19 infections recorded in Zimbabwe, most of them imported from South Africa and Botswana.

On Wednesday, the government said more than 70 of the new cases were recorded among returning residents tested at quarantine centres.

Zimbabwe's total coronavirus infections are now at 132; it's still not on a scale of South Africa's, but the sudden surge will worry authorities and locals there.

Seventy-five of the new infections were found among returnees who are in quarantine in Harare, Beitbridge and the southern city of Masvingo.

Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said only one of the new infections reported on Wednesday was from local transmission.

More than 3,000 Zimbabweans - including busloads from South Africa - have been trekking back home in recent weeks.

At the weekend some of them quarantined in Harare staged a protest at having to pay for COVID-19 tests in US dollars.