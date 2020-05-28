Zimbabweans returning home account for most new COVID-19 cases
Seventy-five of the new infections were found among returnees who are in quarantine in Harare, Beitbridge and the southern city of Masvingo.
HARARE - There's been a surge in the number of COVID-19 infections recorded in Zimbabwe, most of them imported from South Africa and Botswana.
On Wednesday, the government said more than 70 of the new cases were recorded among returning residents tested at quarantine centres.
Zimbabwe's total coronavirus infections are now at 132; it's still not on a scale of South Africa's, but the sudden surge will worry authorities and locals there.
Seventy-five of the new infections were found among returnees who are in quarantine in Harare, Beitbridge and the southern city of Masvingo.
Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said only one of the new infections reported on Wednesday was from local transmission.
More than 3,000 Zimbabweans - including busloads from South Africa - have been trekking back home in recent weeks.
At the weekend some of them quarantined in Harare staged a protest at having to pay for COVID-19 tests in US dollars.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.