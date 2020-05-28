Workers at Rylands Checkers approach CCMA for help in pay dispute
The store was closed earlier this month after a few workers tested positive for the coronavirus.
JOHANNESBURG - Employees at Checkers in Rylands on Wednesday said they had not been paid their full wages for the past three weeks.
They were turning to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) for assistance. The store was closed earlier this month after a few workers tested positive for the coronavirus.
#CheckersProtest #COVID19inSA Rylands Checkers employees are protesting after the store allegedly refused to close after 8 workers tested positive. JK pic.twitter.com/5bqEJ4DHwb— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 15, 2020
#CheckersProtest #COVID19inSA private security have arrived at the store. JK pic.twitter.com/IzmYf8x1OM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 15, 2020
Workers said they had made numerous attempts to speak to management about why they had not received their full wages.
Chef at the Checkers supermarket Goutlaa Kannemayer was in self-quarantine after coming into contact with colleagues who tested positive for the virus.
“I’m currently three weeks’ pay short. Some of them didn’t get a week’s pay that we were supposed to get on Monday,” she said.
Kannemayer said even those who did not test positive for COVID-19 and were not in quarantine had not been paid in full.
The Shoprite Group said where there was a confirmed COVID-19 case, employees were paid according to the special COVID-19 leave policy.
Kannemayer said they were not informed about this policy.
