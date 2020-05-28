With alcohol sales allowed from 1 June, experts warn of surge in trauma cases

Just two weeks into the lockdown, Groote Schuur Hospital reported a 66% decline in trauma cases, which was something the head of the unit attributed to a lack of alcohol.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) on Wednesday warned trauma units that their brief respite was over as the sale of alcohol was set to resume next week under level 3 lockdown.

But the removal of alcohol from the system for almost two months had profound effects on trauma cases.

Professor Charles Parry expects around 5,000 beds per week would be taken up as soon as alcohol sales resumed.

“Five-thousand beds across over 350 public secondary and tertiary hospitals adds up to quite a lot of burden to keep those beds free for COVID-19 patients,” Parry said.

Parry runs SAMRC’s drug and alcohol unit. He said government’s decision to keep the ban on tobacco sales took him by surprise.

“I think the options were to really keep both of them banned… I would have expected both to be lifted or for both of them to remain banned,” he said.

Parry’s colleague, Catherine Egbe, specialises in tobacco research at the council, and she believes government’s decision to extend the ban on tobacco sales was brave and perfectly logical.

“This is not to punish smokers, but we know that if there are situations where more people get to need ventilators and the country doesn’t have enough, everybody will begin to blame the government again,” she said.

Egbe did acknowledge though that quitting smoking was no joke for many heavily addicted people and believes government should provide more resources to help smokers to quit.

