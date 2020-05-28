WC planning model forecasts 9,300 COVID-19 deaths

So far, the province has had 403 deaths and more than 17,200 infections, about 65% of the country's total.

CAPE TOWN - The latest COVID-19 scenario planning models forecast that 9,300 people are expected to die of the disease in the Western Cape.

Premier Alan Winde and experts are providing an update on interventions to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Director of the Modeling and Simulation Hub, Dr Sheetal Silal: "These findings from June onwards are based on the assumption that our basic reproductive number of transmissibility is only going to be reduced by 20%. While there are a number of factors that can affect this assumption, so for example, population behaviour adjusting to maintain lockdown life or behaviour in the next few months."

At the peak, it's expected that the province will need around 7,800 hospital beds.

The province's Head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete, said that it meant that they would need to more capacity.

"And just to remind you that there are 850 beds at the CTICC, 330 beds at Brackengate, 68 beds at the Thusong Centre in Khayelitsha, 150 beds at Sonstraal in Paarl, and then 30 beds at Tygerberg. Our challenge is now to consider in addition to the 1,428 if we must bring on additional capacity on top of that."

