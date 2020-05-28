Alcohol sales permitted Mon to Thurs - Dlamini-Zuma

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is briefing the nation on the level 3 lockdown regulations that will kick in on 1 June.

JOHANNESBURG - Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said everyone who entered a workspace or a public space must wear a mask, preferably a cloth mask.

“We must ensure that all our public facilities have sanitisers and people are screened,” she said.

Dlamini-Zuma said the decision to move down to level 3 was based on scientific research.

As the country prepared to move to level three, Dlamini-Zuma said the state of lockdown continued until the curve was flattened.

Dlamini-Zuma, however, said the country’s hotspots may be subject to stringent measures, which would be announced by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

The country’s hotspots include, Tshwane, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni in Gauteng; Buffalo City Municipality, Nelson Mandela Bay and Chris Hani in the Eastern Cape; West Coast, Overberg, Cape Wineland District in the Western Cape; and iLembe District in KwaZulu-Natal. Movement between districts in these areas may be prohibited except for purposes of people starting work, moving to a new residence, funeral attendance or caring for a relative.

There will be open travel between provinces between pupils and teachers as schools are expected to resume on 1 June.

RELIGIOUS GATHERINGS

As places of worship also prepare to reopen on 1 June under lockdown level 3, Dlamini-Zuma said attendance must be done under strict conditions.

“We must maintain 1.5 metres between worshipers and a maximum of 20 worshipers.

“If a venue is too small to accommodate 50 people at 1.5 metres apart, it means there will be fewer congregants at the venue,” she said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday that the religious sector would now be allowed to hold gatherings, provided the number of people present did not exceed 50.

This move by government has, however, been met by mixed reactions by some religious leaders.

Dlamini-Zuma said congregants must wear personal protective equipment and churches should screen congregants.

WORKPLACES MUST HAVE COVID-19 PLAN

When the country moved to level 4, Ramaphosa announced that workspaces were allowed to have 50% of their staff return to the premises.

However, the mining sector has already seen a spike in the number of confirmed cases among staff members.

AngloGold Ashanti on Sunday reported close to 200 confirmed cases of COVID-19. A week before that, operations at the Impala Platinum Marula mine in Limpopo were brought to a halt after 13 workers were confirmed to have contracted the disease.

Dlamini-Zuma said every company must have a COVID-19 plan

“Every company must have a COVID-19 plan and a COVID-19 compliance officer. That plan must be known not only by the employer but by the employees and must be adhered to.”

Dlamini-Zuma said if there was no compliance with these plans, the company would have to close down.

SALE OF ALCOHOL

The sale of tobacco and related products remains prohibited under level 3 lockdown except for the export market.

Alcohol sales, however, will now be permitted but there is a cut-off time.

“The sale of liquor in licensed premises will now be permitted as of 1 June for the limited period between Monday and Thursday from 9 am until 5 pm,” Dlamini Zuma said.

Onsite consumption will, however, be prohibited, but e-commerce sales will be permitted subject to the same onsite trading days and times.

Dlamini-Zuma said no special or event liquor licenses would be issued during lockdown level 3

Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel is now addressing the briefing on matters pertaining to his department.

