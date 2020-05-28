WATCH LIVE: Movement between hotspot areas prohibited - Mapisa-Nqakula

Ministers in the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) cluster are briefing the media on matters related to the enforcement of level 3 lockdown regulations.

PRETORIA - Minister of Defence Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) cluster had agreed on prohibiting the movement of persons between provinces, metropolitan areas, district areas and areas declared as hotspots

“Unless persons are permitted to moving around under the level 3 regulations,” she said.

SAPS and other law enforcement authorities will continue to monitor all roadblocks and movement between provinces, districts and hotspot areas.

Transportation for liquor to points of sales will be permitted from 29 May 2020.

Ministers in the JCPS cluster are briefing the media on matters related to the enforcement of level 3 lockdown regulations.

Mapisa-Nqakula said the JCPS would ensure the public adhered to the regulations announced by Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs.

Primary healthcare teams have been deployed to all nine provinces to assist the Department of Health with mass screening and testing. These teams have been deployed in rural and peri-urban areas.

Mapisa-Nqakula said the department had deployed engineers from the SANDF, with a team in each province. So far, five teams had been deployed in five provinces, including Limpopo, Northern Cape, Free State, North West and KwaZulu-Natal.

“The purpose is water purification and distribution to those areas where there is dire need of drinking water.”

Four teams have been deployed in rural areas of the Eastern Cape to help with building of bridges.

SA BORDERS

Mapisa-Nqakula reiterated that the country’s borders remained closed for travel, except for the export of goods.

In March this year, President Cyril Ramaphosa first announced the closure of borders when the country declared a national state of disaster to contain the coronavirus.

Mapisa-Nqakula said people who were being repatriated would be allowed to exit and enter the country, where applicable.

SANDF INQUIRY INTO DEATH OF COLLINS KHOSA

Asked on the outcome of the SANDF inquiry into the death of Collins Khosa, Mapisa-Nqakula said she was surprised to learn that the report was in the hands of the media although it was still subject to investigation.

Four soldiers were placed on precautionary suspension after being implicated in Khosa’s killing. His family alleged that he was assaulted by the soldiers after he was found drinking at his home in Alexandra.

“We were taken by surprise when we heard from the news that the report is in the hands of the media. Because all processes have not been exhausted. We have various entities within it are still under investigation and it's a sub judice case," Mapisa-Nqakula said.

Asked by the media if the SANDF would appeal the court’s ruling that stated that the army was implicated in the death of Khosa, Mapisa-Nqakula said that as her department issued a statement when the ruling came out that they would not appeal it, this would remain the same.

GROWING NUMBER OF ARRESTS FOR NONCOMPLIANCE

Police Minister Bheki Cele gave an update on the total number of arrests for noncompliance during the lockdown.

Last week, the minister announced that 230,000 people had been arrested.

As of Thursday, Cele said 243, 164 have been arrested to date since the lockdown.

“241,059 of those cases have been processed." Cele explained.

“They are processed in different ways; either police give them bail, which they have a legislative right to do, they are taken to court, warned and given bail. Others are given a date to come back to court.

“And then, 2,087 of those cases are still under investigation and 41,491 have been finalised.”

Cele said most of the people that had been arrested came from hotspot areas.

“For instance, the Western Cape leads in terms of the people that have been arrested and also leads in terms of the number of people that have been infected with COVID-19. Then Gauteng is second. There is a correlation between those people who don’t listen and the spread of the virus when you look at the figures.”

A total of 57,000 people from the Western Cape have been arrested, 40,000 in Gauteng, 27,000 in KwaZulu-Natal, 34,000 in the Free State and the fewest arrests occurred in the Northern Cape and Mpumalanga with 8,000 and 10,000 arrests respectively.

WATCH: Justice cluster details level 3 lockdown enforcement