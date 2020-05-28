WATCH LIVE: Movement between hotspot areas prohibited - Mapisa-Nqakula

Ministers in the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) cluster are briefing the media on matters related to the enforcement of level 3 lockdown regulations.

PRETORIA - Minister of Defence Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) cluster had agreed on prohibiting the movement of persons between provinces, metropolitan areas, district areas and areas declared as hotspots

“Unless persons are permitted to moving around under the level 3 regulations,” she said.

SAPS and other law enforcement authorities will continue to monitor all roadblocks and movement between provinces, districts and hotspot areas.

Transportation for liquor to points of sales will be permitted from 29 May 2020.

Mapisa-Nqakula said the JCPS would ensure the public adhered to the regulations announced by Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs.

