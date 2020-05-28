WATCH LIVE: Movement between hotspot areas prohibited - Mapisa-Nqakula
Ministers in the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) cluster are briefing the media on matters related to the enforcement of level 3 lockdown regulations.
PRETORIA - Minister of Defence Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) cluster had agreed on prohibiting the movement of persons between provinces, metropolitan areas, district areas and areas declared as hotspots
“Unless persons are permitted to moving around under the level 3 regulations,” she said.
SAPS and other law enforcement authorities will continue to monitor all roadblocks and movement between provinces, districts and hotspot areas.
Transportation for liquor to points of sales will be permitted from 29 May 2020.
Mapisa-Nqakula said the JCPS would ensure the public adhered to the regulations announced by Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs.
Ministers in the JCPS cluster are briefing the media on matters related to the enforcement of level 3 lockdown regulations.
WATCH: Justice cluster details level 3 lockdown enforcement
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.