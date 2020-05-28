Sibanye-Stillwater confirms 51 COVID-19 cases at Thembelani shaft

The mining firm said that it had tested staff at the shaft after two employees tested positive for the virus last week.

JOHANNESBURG - Sibanye-Stillwater has confirmed that 51 employees have tested positive for the coronavirus at its Thembelani shaft in Rustenburg.

Contact tracing protocols were implemented and a number of associated employees were tested and quarantined.

Sibanye-Stillwater said that of the 120 people tested, 51 employees returned positive tests.

These employees have been counseled and moved from quarantine to isolation.

On Wednesday, Gauteng Premier David Makhura declared the West Rand a COVID-19 hotspot after the mining area saw an increase in coronavirus cases since the lockdown was lowered to alert level four earlier this month.

