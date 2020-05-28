SANDF inquiry into Collins Khosa’s death contradicts recent court ruling
The findings of the inquiry were attached to an affidavit filed in the High Court in Pretoria by the SANDF’s legal adviser.
JOHANNESBURG - An internal South African National Defence Force (SANDF) inquiry has found the death of Alexandra resident Collins Khosa was not caused by four soldiers.
However, in a recent judgement, the court ruled in favour of Khosa’s family who claimed that he was assaulted by the army during the lockdown.
The court ruled the four soldiers should be suspended pending the inquiry.
The report stated that some of Khosa’s injuries were not linked to his death. Khosa’s family stated in their affidavit that SANDF members dragged him from his yard to the street and allegedly assaulted him. He died shortly after the soldiers left his home.
The SANDF’s legal adviser, Elvis Hobyana, filed the affidavit in compliance with judge Hans Fabricius’ ruling that the SANDF should take steps to ensure that police put in place measures allowing citizens to report heavy-handedness by law enforcement.
The inquiry found that Khosa and his brother in law Thabiso Muvhango had provoked two female soldiers and ignored their instructions, and then two male members were called for back up to deal with the situation.
