SAHRC wants to see report clearing soldiers accused of murdering Collins Khosa

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) said that it wanted to see the findings of the SANDF inquiry that had cleared soldiers accused of killing Alexandra resident Collins Khosa.

The four soldiers were placed on precautionary suspension after being implicated in Khosa’s killing, whose family alleged that he was assaulted by the soldiers after he was found drinking at his home.

But the SANDF report said that that the altercation didn’t cause his death as the soldiers merely pushed him to force him to comply with officers.

The findings were attached to an affidavit filed to the High Court in Pretoria by the SANDF to update the court on what steps had been taken to adhere to Judge Hans Fabricius' orders after he ruled in favour of the Khosa family earlier this month.

Fabricius ruled that those involved in the alleged torture and subsequent death of Khosa must be placed on suspension.

SAHRC commissioner Chris Nissen: "We felt that it was important for us to look at the findings of the report and once we're satisfied with what we've seen and identified the issues that we can raise with the military ombudsman with regard to the finding of this investigation."