Safa and NSL to meet on Monday to discuss return to action

Football in the country has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic with SAFA and the PSL initially at loggerheads about when the football season can resume.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Football Association (Safa) and the NSL (National Soccer League) will meet on Monday for the joint liaison committee meeting to check the feasibility of the resumption of football.

The two have since resolved to work together and in a statement released on Thursday, Safa acting CEO Tebogo Motlanthe said: "We are going to discuss the practicality of when and how football should restart."

COVID-19 has caused untold financial losses to all sporting codes and Motlanthe has been liaising with other sporting codes and bodies such as SA Rugby and Cricket South Africa to see how the sporting fraternity can mitigate the effects of the pandemic to the sport.

Safa also said that they have entered into an agreement with the English FA to work together on a host of areas including how football can resume again.

Motlanthe has been in the role of acting CEO since the beginning of May and along with plotting a way forward for football in South Africa has also managed to pay all of SAFA’s 52 regions and the ABC Motsepe clubs’ outstanding payments for the past seasons.

“I would like to thank the Motsepe Foundation for providing us with this crucial funding especially during these trying times when the whole environment is suffering from the devastating effects of COVID-19,” said Motlanthe.

“The payments to the regions and ABC Motsepe clubs is very important considering it is lower clubs and regions that have been mostly affected by this pandemic.”

Motlanthe also revealed that Safa had also paid Banyana Banyana’s outstanding bonuses, thanks to sponsors Sasol.

“I had to make sure that we attend to all these unsettled payments so that we mitigate the effects of COVID-19 and that we start on a clean slate,” he added.

“It has really been a baptism of fire but I am relishing the challenge. I want South Africans to focus more on football matters rather than politics and that has been my primary priority,” concluded Motlanthe.