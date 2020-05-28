Rand climbs to nine-week high vs dollar
The rand traded at 17.3100 per dollar at 0615 GMT, up nearly 0.4% from its previous close and its strongest since 27 March.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African rand firmed to its strongest in nearly nine weeks on Thursday, with market sentiment boosted by optimism over recovering global growth as economies reopen after coronavirus lockdowns.
The rand traded at 17.3100 per dollar at 0615 GMT, up nearly 0.4% from its previous close and its strongest since 27 March.
The optimism over a global economic recovery trumped immediate concerns about a stand-off between the United States and China over Hong Kong.
“Tension between the US and China is growing,” Bianca Botes, executive director at Peregrine Treasury Solutions, said in a client note. “In spite of this, the rand is holding rather firm ... while seeking momentum to break another leg stronger in the short term.”
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday announced a further easing of the country’s lockdown from 1 June, allowing the vast majority of the economy to return to full capacity.
The government is due to provide further details on Thursday.
In fixed income, the yield on the instrument due in 2030 was down a single basis point at 8.975% in early trade.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.