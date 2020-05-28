Police seize dagga worth R2m in Eastern Cape
Police intercepted three vehicles as they were travelling from Bizana to Durban on Wednesday.
CAPE TOWN - Police have confiscated dagga worth an estimated R2 million in the Eastern Cape.
Police intercepted three vehicles as they were travelling from Bizana to Durban on Wednesday.
Police said that the dagga inside the vehicles were destined for Durban where it would've been loaded in trucks and transported to the Western Cape.
They found 53 bags of dagga in the first vehicle and 27 and 33 bags in the other two cars respectively.
#sapsEC A 34yr-old Kwadwesi woman was arrested early this morning, 28/05 and detained on a charge of dealing in drugs. Dagga seized. ME https://t.co/5DQXSHZdra pic.twitter.com/ft8HjAwY1L— SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) May 28, 2020
Three suspects were arrested but several others managed to get away.
The police's Tembinkosi Kinana: "We believe that this is one of the biggest dagga hauls that our members have confiscated recently and the arrest of the suspects must be seen as a lesson to those who continue to undermine the law."
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.