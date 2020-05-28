Police seize dagga worth R2m in Eastern Cape

Police intercepted three vehicles as they were travelling from Bizana to Durban on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - Police have confiscated dagga worth an estimated R2 million in the Eastern Cape.

Police said that the dagga inside the vehicles were destined for Durban where it would've been loaded in trucks and transported to the Western Cape.

They found 53 bags of dagga in the first vehicle and 27 and 33 bags in the other two cars respectively.

#sapsEC A 34yr-old Kwadwesi woman was arrested early this morning, 28/05 and detained on a charge of dealing in drugs. Dagga seized. ME https://t.co/5DQXSHZdra pic.twitter.com/ft8HjAwY1L — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) May 28, 2020

Three suspects were arrested but several others managed to get away.

The police's Tembinkosi Kinana: "We believe that this is one of the biggest dagga hauls that our members have confiscated recently and the arrest of the suspects must be seen as a lesson to those who continue to undermine the law."