PIC expects to greatly benefit from new CEO Abel Sithole’s experience
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni announced Sithole’s appointment on Wednesday, who is now the first permanent CEO since Dan Matjila who resigned under a cloud in 2018.
JOHANNESBURG - The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) said it would benefit greatly from the impressive CV and experience of the newly appointed CEO Abel Sithole.
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni announced Sithole’s appointment on Wednesday who is the first permanent CEO since Dan Matjila who resigned under a cloud in 2018.
Matjila was implicated in dodgy deals and corruption in the findings of the PIC Inquiry that was released earlier this year.
Sithole has led the PIC’s largest client, the Government Employees Pension Fund since 2015, he has worked at Metropolitan and was also the chair of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority.
The PIC board chairman Reuel Khoza said the asset manager would benefit a lot from Sithole’s experience.
“Wherever he worked, people always talked about how effective, efficient and gold-directed he is. So, we want to believe that even in this instance, he is the best person for the job.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.