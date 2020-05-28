Patel: Level 3 of lockdown aimed at ensuring almost entire workforce returns

Eight million people are expected to be back at their posts from next week.

CAPE TOWN - Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel on Thursday said that level three lockdown was aimed at ensuring that almost the entire workforce returns.

The minister said that alcohol and hot food may be sold but may not be consumed on-site.

“The list of restricted activities have been mentioned by Minister Dlamini-Zuma and includes, for now, sit-down meals at restaurants and all delivery services, like drive-thru and pick up services will be opened. You will also be able to go to the takeaways and fetch it. But all of these will have clear protocols to ensure that we don’t have people all waiting at the same counter and increasing risks of transmissions.”

Hotels can operate but with limitations: “There are certain restrictions on hotels and lodges for recreational purposes. In other words, tourists who come for recreation purposes. But for business purposes, they will be opened. If you need to travel and you need to stay at a hotel, that will be enabled.”