Opposition critical of WC govt's handling of COVID-19 pandemic
The Western Cape is the epicenter in South Africa, accounting for around 65% of all infections.
CAPE TOWN - Opposition parties have criticised the Western Cape government's management of the coronavirus pandemic.
The province is the epicenter in South Africa, accounting for around 65% of all infections.
Members of the provincial parliament are participating in a virtual sitting on Thursday.
ANC leader in the Western Cape legislature, Cameron Dugmore, said that the premier needed to investigate the high number of infections.
"Particularly amongst health workers. We know what is going on in Tygerberg, the nurses call us. We know what is going on at Somerset Hospital, the nurses call us."
Premier Alan Winde said that there were sufficient measures in place to ensure the safety of health workers.
"The occupational health and safety specialists at Tygerberg and every single one of our hospital facilities have been working overtime."
He said that a testing backlog of over 18,000 had made the management of the virus challenging.
The Good Party's Brett Herron was concerned that not enough contacts were being traced.
"What consequences have there been for those responsible for the really poor tracing, isolation and quarantining of infected people to date."
WATCH: New hotspots: COVID-19 Situation Desk - 28 May AM
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.