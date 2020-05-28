Non-contact sport allowed behind closed doors at lockdown level 3

Sport worldwide and in South Africa has been on hold since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Cooperative Governance Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced on Thursday that non-contact sport would be allowed to return behind closed doors when the country moved to level 3 of the lockdown on June 1.

Earlier this month, the German Bundesliga was the first major sport to return to action behind closed doors and with strict coronavirus guidelines in place.

The move to level 3 will open up the possibility of sports such as tennis and golf returning next month.

Golf has already returned in the United States, with courses being allowed to reopen while there have been two charity matches among different professionals.

Ladies Sunshine Tour Pro Cassandra Hall spoke to EWN Sport before the announcement and believes that golf is one of the few sports that will be able to adapt easily to social distancing rules.

“It’s not a contact sport and the only time you’re close to your playing partner is when giving them a high five after sinking a putt or in the halfway house. It’s spread out, so I think it will be easy to adapt to social distancing,” she said.

