Minister Motshekga to visit Gauteng schools today

While teachers were expected to return to work from earlier this week, most provinces postponed the process as schools had not yet received deliveries of personal protective equipment (PPE).

JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is expected to visit Gauteng schools on Thursday to assess the progress the province has made in preparation for the reopening of schools on Monday.

While teachers were expected to return to work from earlier this week, most provinces postponed the process as schools had not yet received deliveries of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Provincial education MECs have also been inspecting schools nationwide to assess the state of readiness as they prepare for the resumption of the 2020 academic year.

Grades 7s and matric pupils are expected to return to the classroom from Monday.

Provinces including Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape, and Free State have postponed the return of educators until they have received all the necessary PPEs and it remained to be seen whether most teachers will be able to return to work this week.

At the centre of the delay are issues with suppliers, the appointment of screeners, and cleaners at institutions.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said he believed the majority of schools in the province would receive their health essentials by the end of the week.

“I can assure parents that if we get the go-ahead to open our schools, on Sunday if they can come and check our schools, they will see that we’ve really put in an effort,” he said.

Meanwhile, in KZN, teacher unions advised their members in the province not to report for duty on Thursday as schools were not yet ready to operate under COVID-19 protocols.

WATCH: Panyaza Lesufi inspects readiness of Gauteng schools to reopen

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.