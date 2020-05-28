Mboweni seeks to table SA’s emergency Budget on 24 June

National Treasury has had to substantially revise the Budget that the minister tabled in February due to the COVID-19 crisis.

CAPE TOWN - Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has asked Parliament to be allowed to table his emergency Budget on 24 June.

National Treasury has had to substantially revise the Budget that Mboweni tabled in February due to the COVID-19 crisis, and in order to unleash the funds intended to help deal with the impact of the pandemic.

Mboweni wrote to National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise asking for this date. Thursday’s meeting of the National Assembly’s programming committee took no decision on the issue.

However, all parties agreed that Parliament’s current term would be extended to the end of June rather than finish mid-month when it was due to go into recess.

The COVID-19 crisis has affected Parliament’s programme. Lawmakers were rushing to pass the Budget legislation Mboweni tabled in February, which should be done before the new Budget could be tabled.

Meanwhile, both President Cyril Ramaphosa and Deputy President David Mabuza confirmed their availability to come and answer MPs’ questions.

Ramaphosa was expected to appear on 18 June, with Mabuza the following week on 25 June.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.