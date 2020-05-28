Mapisa-Nqakula refuses to comment on Collins Khosa matter, says case ongoing

Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said that she only found out from the media on Wednesday night that the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), in a report, cleared four officers accused of killing Collins Khosa in April.

JOHANNESBURG - Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said that she would not be drawn into speculation regarding the Collins Khosa matter because the case was still ongoing.

Khosa died in Alexandra after being confronted by law enforcement officials.

Mapisa-Nqakula said that the Khosa matter was far from over and that’s why she did not want to comment on speculation that those accused of killing him have been cleared by the SANDF.

“If there are any soldiers or police or whoever were implicated in the murder of the gentleman, it’s a matter I do not want to comment on, precisely because it is a matter that is still under investigation and in terms of the court, in fact, it is a subjudice matter.”

The minister said that her department was implementing protocols for all to follow.

The minister has urged any member of the public to report brutality at the hands of uniformed personnel.