Malema slams banks for not doing more to provide COVID-19 financial relief
Economic Freedom Fighters leaders Julius Malema said that those institutions should have been forced through national regulations to give all deserving workers relief throughout the lockdown.
JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has slammed some financial services providers for continuing to charge customers their monthly premiums throughout the lockdown.
Malema was leading a virtual press briefing on the pandemic on Thursday.
The red berets have repeatedly expressed their dissatisfaction with the relaxation of lockdown regulations, saying that this would lead to an increased loss of life.
Malema said the EFF has donated R6 million towards relief efforts.
Despite some banks offering relief on bonds, cars and personal loans, he said that those institutions should have been forced through national regulations to give all deserving workers relief throughout the lockdown.
"As a result, many people continue to pay insurances, medical aids, bonds and loans, including rent and instalments, which inevitably affects their inability to focus on essentials during the lockdown."
He has also accused white businesses of driving an anti-lockdown campaign.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.