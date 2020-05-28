Malema slams banks for not doing more to provide COVID-19 financial relief

Economic Freedom Fighters leaders Julius Malema said that those institutions should have been forced through national regulations to give all deserving workers relief throughout the lockdown.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has slammed some financial services providers for continuing to charge customers their monthly premiums throughout the lockdown.

Malema was leading a virtual press briefing on the pandemic on Thursday.

The red berets have repeatedly expressed their dissatisfaction with the relaxation of lockdown regulations, saying that this would lead to an increased loss of life.

Malema said the EFF has donated R6 million towards relief efforts.

Despite some banks offering relief on bonds, cars and personal loans, he said that those institutions should have been forced through national regulations to give all deserving workers relief throughout the lockdown.

"As a result, many people continue to pay insurances, medical aids, bonds and loans, including rent and instalments, which inevitably affects their inability to focus on essentials during the lockdown."

He has also accused white businesses of driving an anti-lockdown campaign.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.