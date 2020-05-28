Malema bemoans 'limited' Parly sessions to hold executive to account

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said that since the lockdown, the president and his deputy had not responded to any questions on the decisions they had made.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said that the current system used for Parliament sittings limited the time dedicated to holding the executive accountable for decisions made during COVID-19.

The party wants Parliament to be officially reopened at the Tshwane Events Centre.

Currently, the National Assembly has decided to host hybrid plenary sessions where some members are physically in the House, while others join virtually.

Speaker Thandi Modise has promised to respond to the EFF's request by the end of the day.

Malema said that sitting in Pretoria made sense as government and all its entities were in Pretoria.

"The majority of members of Parliament will be able to gain access to Pretoria. The current system of accountability limits the time dedicated to holding the executive to account."

He said that since the lockdown, the president and his deputy had not responded to any questions on the decisions they had made.

"Parliament is the only platform where we can ask questions of the president. A democratically elected president must be held accountable because South Africa is not a village and a president is not a despotic chief who cannot be held accountable."

WATCH: Malema to govt: Why do you shut restaurants, but open churches?