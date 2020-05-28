EWN brings you the winning Lotto results. Are you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG –The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 27 May 2020 are as follows:

Lotto: 03, 09, 15, 24, 39, 42 B: 04

Lotto Plus 1: 09, 17, 25, 44, 48, 51 B: 18

Lotto Plus 2: 04, 08, 14, 20, 29, 45 B: 01

For more, visit the Ithuba National Lottery website.