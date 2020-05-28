Lesotho’s first coronavirus patient fully recovered

The news that the country’s first confirmed COVID-19 patient, who returned from Saudi Arabia, has fully recovered without showing any symptoms has brought relief.

JOHANNESBURG - Lesotho’s first confirmed COVID-19 case has fully recovered, leaving one other person still under observation.

The first confirmed infection was that of a male student who was one of five citizens who returned home from Saudi Arabia.

The Ministry of Health said his two follow-up tests had come back negative.

The other person to make up the country’s two confirmed cases was a citizen who returned from South Africa.

Lesotho’s Health Ministry is still testing for COVID-19 at the NICD in South Africa.

The news that the first case from Saudi Arabia has fully recovered without showing any symptoms has brought relief, and the second person is also said to be in good health.

But Health Minister Motlatsi Maqelepo was still worried that there was no social distancing in the country. Last weekend images of people in a night club went viral.

Maqelepo said he had once again deployed the army and police to enforce COVID-19 regulations.