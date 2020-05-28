Hawks arrest another suspect in EC Education Dept fraud case
Moses Luthuli and Owen James were allegedly part of a syndicate that managed to access computer usernames and passwords from the department’s finance division.
CAPE TOWN - The Hawks have made headway in a fraud probe involving the Eastern Cape Department of Education dating back 10 years.
Another suspect was arrested following the arrest of an alleged accomplice in February. They are accused of siphoning large sums of money from the department.
Moses Luthuli and Owen James were contracted as service providers to the department. They were allegedly part of a syndicate that managed to access computer usernames and passwords from the department’s finance division.
Just over R3 million was transferred into their various bank accounts in 14 fraudulent transactions.
The Hawks’ investigation revealed the payments were never authorised by the department, which prompted detectives to probe service providers who had access to the IT infrastructure.
James was the first to be arrested when investigators tracked him to a hideout in Johannesburg in February. Luthuli was apprehended in Richards Bay last Friday.
More arrests are expected in the case.
