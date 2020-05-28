Gauteng residents urged to limit water use as Vaal Dam level dips below 50%

The level is now hovering around 49.8% which is significantly lower compared to 71.5% that was recorded this time last year.

JOHANNESBURG - For the first time in a year, the Vaal Dam has dipped below the 50% mark.

The Water Department said that this meant that consumers needed to limit their water use.

