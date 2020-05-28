Gauteng police net unlicenced drivers as lockdown operations intensified

Members of various law enforcement agencies were hard at work searching car owners and passengers along the Kliprivier Road in Booysens.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police have intensified Operation Okae Molao in an effort to ensure that residents comply with lockdown regulations as the country prepares for alert level three.

This time around, the operation was targeting motorists and several were found to be breaking the rules.

At this roadblock, some were found to be driving unroadworthy vehicles while others were driving without licences and a taxi operator was found to be flouting the 70% passenger load regulation.

Gauteng MEC for Community Safety Faith Mazibuko joined the members.

"They steal cars in Thokoza and come all the way here, that's why the roadblock is here but most of all it is for ensuring that people are still with the COVID-19 regulations."

The other massive roadblock was along the Soweto highway and there some motorists were also found to be breaking the rules.

Gauteng police boss Elias Mawela explained: "Some of the licences expired two years ago. They tell us that they've been on the route for years without paying."

He warned that such operations would be conducted during level three beginning on Monday.