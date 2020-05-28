Gauteng police net unlicenced drivers as lockdown operations intensified
Members of various law enforcement agencies were hard at work searching car owners and passengers along the Kliprivier Road in Booysens.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police have intensified Operation Okae Molao in an effort to ensure that residents comply with lockdown regulations as the country prepares for alert level three.
This time around, the operation was targeting motorists and several were found to be breaking the rules.
Members of various law enforcement agencies were hard at work searching car owners and passengers along the Kliprivier Road in Booysens.
At this roadblock, some were found to be driving unroadworthy vehicles while others were driving without licences and a taxi operator was found to be flouting the 70% passenger load regulation.
#sapsGP Gauteng MEC @GP_CommSafety @FaithMazibukoSA, Gauteng #SAPS PC, Lt Gen Mawela and JHB District Commissioner Maj General Masha Max are leading multi-disciplinary forces of Operation #OkaeMolao today. #LockdownSA #PoliceVisibility ME pic.twitter.com/gLp9LwqVUE— SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) May 28, 2020
Gauteng MEC for Community Safety Faith Mazibuko joined the members.
"They steal cars in Thokoza and come all the way here, that's why the roadblock is here but most of all it is for ensuring that people are still with the COVID-19 regulations."
The other massive roadblock was along the Soweto highway and there some motorists were also found to be breaking the rules.
Gauteng police boss Elias Mawela explained: "Some of the licences expired two years ago. They tell us that they've been on the route for years without paying."
He warned that such operations would be conducted during level three beginning on Monday.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.