Gauteng govt to spend R500m on refurbishing hospital donated by AngloGold

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng provincial government has set aside R500 million for the refurbishment of an AngloGold Ashanti hospital in Merafong.

The hospital on the West Rand was donated to the provincial government by the mine on a 20-year free lease.

The West Rand on Wednesday was declared a COVID-19 hotspot following the spread of the virus in a number of mines.

#Covid19SA Gauteng Premier David Makhura and Health MEC Bandile Masuku are at the Sibanye Stillwater mine in Carltonville. There have recently been deaths and cases of COVID-19 at mines including the IMPLATS, Harmony Gold and Anglo Gold Ashanti. KM pic.twitter.com/K8tkOGKRPc — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 27, 2020

Gauteng Infrastructure MEC Tasneem Motara said the hospital was donated by AngloGold Ashanti on condition that they renovated and repurposed the hospital.

“At the end of the project, we would have invested R500 million but that will include all the medical equipment and everything that goes with it. We are renovating and repurposing the entire hospital to make it fit for a 175 ICU and high care beds,” she said.

Motara said the hospital would be available for both miners and the local community, and should be ready for use by next month.

