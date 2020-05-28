Former WC top cop Arno Lamoer released from prison on parole

Lamoer, two other police officers and businessman Saleem Dawjee were jailed in 2018 on corruption charges.

CAPE TOWN - Former Western Cape Police Commissioner Arno Lamoer has been released from prison on parole.

The Department of Correctional Services on Thursday morning confirmed to Eyewitness News that Lamoer was released earlier this week.

Former provincial police commissioner Lamoer, former SAPS brigadiers Darius van der Ross and Colin Govender, as well as businessman Saleem Dawjee were sentenced to jail time two years ago.

The men entered into a plea bargain with the State that saw them admitting to receiving goods favours and cash from Dawjee worth thousands of rand.

Lamoer was sentenced to an effective six years behind bars for his part in the crime.

The Correctional Services Department has confirmed that Lamoer was released from the Malmesbury correctional centre earlier this week on parole.

The department's Delekile Klaas said that Lamoer qualified for the special remission of sentence announced in December 2019, which meant that his sentence was effectively reduced to four years.

Klaas said that the former provincial top cop reached the halfway mark of his sentence on 14 May this year, which meant that he was eligible for parole.

Lamoer was meant to walk free on 6 June but wound up being released on Monday in terms of the new parole dispensation aimed at reducing the offender population as a result of COVID-19.