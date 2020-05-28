English Premier League to restart on June 17: reports

Top-flight clubs voted unanimously in favour of a return to contact training on Wednesday and were meeting again on Thursday to discuss issues such as the restart date.

LONDON - LONDON - The Premier League season is set to restart on 17 June, three months after it was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, British media reported on Thursday.

No matches have been played since Leicester's 4-0 win over Aston Villa on 9 March, with Liverpool just two wins away from securing the title.

Top-flight clubs voted unanimously on Wednesday to return to contact training and were meeting again on Thursday to discuss issues such as the restart date and the rebate to broadcasters.

The BBC reported that the first two matches would be Aston Villa vs Sheffield United and Manchester City vs Arsenal. Those matches are the two games in hand.

A full fixture list would then be played on the weekend of 19-21 June.

So far, 12 people have tested positive for coronavirus after 2,752 tests across the Premier League.

Germany's Bundesliga resumed earlier this month and La Liga in Spain hopes to return from 11 June, while a crucial summit between Italian football officials and the country's sports minister will be held later on Thursday.

Liverpool were 25 points clear of 2019 champions Manchester City when the Premier League was shut down, on the verge of being crowned English champions for the first time in 30 years.

Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Norwich City are in the relegation places.