Dutch Formula 1 GP postponed until next year
The Dutch GP was set to be held at Zandvoort on May 3, but was initially postponed in March amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
THE HAGUE - The Dutch Formula One Grand Prix, due to return to the calendar for the first time since 1985, has been postponed until next year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"Due to the worldwide spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) the Formula 1 Heineken Dutch Grand Prix has, as previously announced, been postponed," organisers said in a statement.
"The organization of the Dutch Grand Prix, in consultation with Formula One Management, has had to conclude that it is no longer possible to hold a race with an audience this year. Therefore, it has been decided to postpone the race definitively to 2021."
Together with the motorsport federation FIA, Formula One Management will determine the schedule for 2021 and with that the new date of the Dutch Grand Prix. Like every year the date will be announced by the FIA by the end of 2020. All tickets remain valid for the new race.
The 2020 Formula One season is due to get under way in Austria with back-to-back races on July 5 and 12, both behind closed doors.
