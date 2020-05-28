COVID-19 recoveries at 13,451, deaths at 552 in SA

The Western Cape remains the epicentre of the pandemic followed by Gauteng and the Eastern Cape.

JOHANNESBURG - The health ministry has confirmed 28 more people have succumbed to COVID-19, bringing the national death toll to 552.

Over the latest 24-hour cycle, the number of known cases of the virus has also risen to 25,937.

"A total of 634,996 tests have been conducted to date with 29,005 tests recorded since the last report," Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement on Wednesday night.

#COVID19 Statistics in South Africa as at 27 May 2020. pic.twitter.com/7vx6h3NX0P — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 27, 2020