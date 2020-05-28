Closed Labour Dept offices leave UIF claimants frustrated

It's been confirmed that the offices were still operating under lockdown conditions and were handling applications online to keep clients and staff safe.

CAPE TOWN - People desperate to get access to UIF grants have been left stranded at a number of Labour Department offices in Cape Town.

On Thursday morning, the doors and gates were shut as people from across the city braved the cold and rain hoping to be assisted.

They were told to put their documentation in boxes outside the offices but this raised concern about whether the documents would be safe and protected by the inclement weather.

Among those waiting outside the closed doors of the Cape Town Labour department office was a woman who said that she'd travelled from Blue Downs to submit UIF documents.

She was recently retrenched.

She said that it was unacceptable that people were not being informed about closures and procedures at the Labour Department office.

"There's not even a note to say what people need to do in case they're closed or whatever the case is and even on the website there's no information explaining how to claim. I've been to the website and I've not received any information."

The department said that the boxes outside the offices were periodically emptied for processing.

It said that it would alert the chief director for the Western Cape to look into allegations that those boxes were not being emptied.

It's been confirmed that the offices were still operating under lockdown conditions and were handling applications online to keep clients and staff safe.