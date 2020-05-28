City Power warns of 'load rotation' in some areas due to overload

The power utility said it was already experiencing capacity constraints ahead of the winter season.

JOHANNESBURG - City Power on Thursday warned Johannesburg residents about the possibility of imposing daily “load rotation” in some areas where electricity infrastructure is overloaded.

The power utility said it was already experiencing capacity constraints ahead of the winter season.

The company said if electricity was not used sparingly, it would implement power cuts daily between 4 pm and 10 pm in areas where its infrastructure was under severe strain.

“Some of the hotspots where we have seen an increase in illegal connections including at Region A in Rabie Ridge, Region E - which includes Alexandra, and informal settlements within the City of Johannesburg and Lenasia. We are going to intensify dealing with some of the illegal connections through some of the operations that we hold,” said City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena.