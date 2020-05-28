Cabinet vows to pay special attention to COVID-19 'hotspots'
Cabinet held a virtual meeting on Wednesday where members were briefed on the outcome of consultations undertaken by President Cyril Ramaphosa with various civil society organisations.
CAPE TOWN - As the nation waits for a briefing on details around the level three lockdown restrictions, Cabinet has again promised that "special attention" will be given to the nation's 'hotspot' areas.
Cabinet held a virtual meeting on Wednesday where members were briefed on the outcome of consultations undertaken by President Cyril Ramaphosa with various civil society organisations.
Ramaphosa is known as a consensus builder and Cabinet said he consulted widely to ensure that the country's progression from level 4 to level 3 of the national lockdown had the support of all social partners.
While the move has come under criticism from parties like the EFF, Cabinet said this level was vital to ensuring a further broadening of economic activity.
The move to level three will allow about eight million South Africans to return to work.
But as the economy opens up, so too will the viral load and Cabinet has again promised hotspot areas will be targeted for special attention.
Cabinet said provincial health departments would roll out dedicated health interventions in those hotspot areas in the form of intensified screening, testing, and quarantine and prevention measures.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.