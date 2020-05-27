Unhappy unions to urge KZN teachers not to return to schools

Sadtu's Nomarashiya Caluza said that unions were not satisfied with the efforts of the KZN Education Department in preparing schools ahead of teachers’ scheduled return on Thursday.

DURBAN - Teacher unions in KwaZulu-Natal said that the provincial Education Department had failed to adequately ensure safety at schools and they would, therefore, be discouraging their members from returning to work on Thursday.

Sadtu in the province has told Eyewitness News that it’s drafting a joint statement with Naptosa, Natu and two other unions to inform their members of this development.

Meanwhile, provincial authorities insist that schools will open for teachers tomorrow.

Sadtu's Nomarashiya Caluza said that unions were not satisfied with the efforts of the KZN Education Department in preparing schools ahead of teachers’ scheduled return tomorrow.

"What we are finding as we are visiting districts is that some districts are receiving more than expected which gives us a problem which is why there is a shortage in other districts."

Caluza said that the department had failed to respond to their concerns.

"There's no clarity on the appointment of screeners who will be responsible for screening."

However, the department's Kwazi Mthethwa insisted that they would be ready to welcome teachers to schools tomorrow but were still finalising the delivery of safety gear.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.