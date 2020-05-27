Temperatures expected to increase from Thursday in Gauteng
The cold front left a sprinkling of snow in the Western Cape and temperatures in Johannesburg on Wednesday morning had dipped to zero.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng residents are being warned to brace for another cold evening on Wednesday.
🌨❄Even the coastal mountains received a dusting. https://t.co/PhXGBpseCg— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) May 27, 2020
🌧Another cold front will be arriving in the Western Cape tomorrow (Thursday 28 May 2020) with some good falls possible especially over the SW-Cape. More updates on this later.— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) May 27, 2020
However, it would start getting warmer from Thursday.
“Moving into Thursday, we are going to see gradual increases in temperatures although they will still be cool. It will be cold in the south of Johannesburg, but cool temperatures are expected in Pretoria from Thursday ranging between 19 and 20 degrees,” said SA Weather Service forecaster Kumsa Masizana.
❄️Minimum and Maximum temperatures for Wednesday 27 May 2020. Another cold night ahead across the interior with cold conditions continuing tomorrow. Morning frost can be expected over much of the central interior. pic.twitter.com/1dyKhb42Rd— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) May 26, 2020
