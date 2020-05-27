Sibanye-Stillwater confirms 7 COVID-19 cases at operations - Makhura

Gauteng Premier David Makhura said that Sibanye-Stillwater has had seven COVID-19 cases at various operations, including some on the West Rand and some in the Free State.

Three of the people infected have already recovered.

Makhura said that with the number of cases now confirmed in the area, the West Rand has been identified as a hotspot.

AngloGold Ashanti’s Mponeng mine currently has 196 positive cases.

More to follow.