Sibanye-Stillwater confirms 11 COVID-19 cases at operations - Makhura
Gauteng Premier David Makhura said that Sibanye-Stillwater has had 11 COVID-19 cases at various operations, including some on the West Rand and some in the Free State.
Three of the people infected have already recovered.
Makhura said that with the number of cases now confirmed in the area, the West Rand has been identified as a hotspot.
AngloGold Ashanti’s Mponeng mine currently has 196 positive cases.
#Covid19SA the premier is briefing the media after being in a private meeting with mine representatives and Labour since around 11am pic.twitter.com/OO3uaUi65C— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 27, 2020
